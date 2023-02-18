 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 18 February 2023

RE：Countermark Saga FS" Feb 18 Update Log Ver. 1.3.3

Build 10583014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update the following contents according to the feedback from players.

  1. Missing avatars to complete
  2. UI modification
  3. Fix the problem of overlapping bears

