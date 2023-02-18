Update: V1.3.13

NEW FEATURE:

.triggers on attached enemies can activate them and they can be hidden before activation

.save game in temp files first to avoid file corruption if any crash or power outage

BUG FIXES:

.musics set in Level properties were not playing in stand-alone [regression]

.possible crash with End of game trigger

.start game sound incorrectly played when the start menu launch

.triggers in switch mode connected to a Button/press could not work properly

.explosion alpha blending mode could be the wrong one if any other explosion was using additive

.particle locators from enemies were not stopped if the enemy is using Wave off-camera termination

.during Player control move, Follow player camera should not move

.items particle effects were not updated if changed in the Particle editor

.choosing another menu font didn't update the continue/scores/high score screens in the editor

.End of game screens polish