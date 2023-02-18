 Skip to content

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 18 February 2023

5.2.1702

Share · View all patches · Build 10582993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a maintenance release, which includes important bug fixes, performance and stability improvements.

-We've fixed a bug where a Time & Space relic was not accessible in Kalyk.
-We've fixed a bug in the menu where the font for items was too big.
-We've fixed a bug with an infinite loop when viewing the Cartographer's Sphere from the main menu making it impossible for the user to return to the game.
-The launcher will now detect the OS language and display it to the user. This is for future voice pack and language packs.
-We've improved shader performance.
-We've improved engine startup performance.

Changed files in this update

The Dawning Clocks Of Time Content Depot 1730631
  • Loading history…
