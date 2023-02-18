This is a maintenance release, which includes important bug fixes, performance and stability improvements.
-We've fixed a bug where a Time & Space relic was not accessible in Kalyk.
-We've fixed a bug in the menu where the font for items was too big.
-We've fixed a bug with an infinite loop when viewing the Cartographer's Sphere from the main menu making it impossible for the user to return to the game.
-The launcher will now detect the OS language and display it to the user. This is for future voice pack and language packs.
-We've improved shader performance.
-We've improved engine startup performance.
Changed files in this update