This is a maintenance release, which includes important bug fixes, performance and stability improvements.

-We've fixed a bug where a Time & Space relic was not accessible in Kalyk.

-We've fixed a bug in the menu where the font for items was too big.

-We've fixed a bug with an infinite loop when viewing the Cartographer's Sphere from the main menu making it impossible for the user to return to the game.

-The launcher will now detect the OS language and display it to the user. This is for future voice pack and language packs.

-We've improved shader performance.

-We've improved engine startup performance.