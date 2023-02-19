Well Being + New Game!

Greetings and salutations!

I have a secret announcement to make!

MIDNIGHT HORDE!

It is a game I have been wanting to make and have been sketching on for quite some time!

Midnight Horde is a gothic horror casual action game with rogue-lite elements where you battle thousands of enemies. Discover the secrets of the castle and upgrade weapons and fortifications to keep darkness at bay.

Please check it out, Wishlist it and help me shape it!



So now on to the real thing, this Patch is pretty big and I have been working on a lot of fixes and quality of life content. I hope you will enjoy the changes and will help me find new bugs.

Major Changes

Removed cast time for all spells including Teleportation Dash.

Cooldown Reducing stats now works for Charge Spells.

Aim line has been added (can be disabled in the General Menu).

On damage flash feedback for players and monsters. (Can be disabled and tweaked in the General Menu).

On damage/cast impact freeze frame (can be disabled in the General Menu) it is extremely short but can give more weight to attacks and damage.

Elemental Enemies no longer cause Poison or Burn status effects on touch and instead cause them when they hit you with a melee attack.

Charging no longer slows you down.

Monsters & Combat

Added 4+ new Monster Challenge rooms

The Great Fireball Ring is now chargeable.

The Fireball Ring is now Chargeable.

New Hood: Hood of Storm.

New Ring: Ice Spikes Ring.

New Hood: Ice hood, Spawns a minion that shoots freeze projectiles.

New Trinket: While airborne cooldown buff.

New Augment: Electric Turret

New Augment: Ice Turret

Force Push now blocks projectiles.

Changed how Kings Ring works, now shoots mirror projectiles like before.

Nerfed Krampus

The main body of a monster will now receive slightly more damage from its limbs when you damage its limbs. The monster dies when the main body loses all of its hp.

Some punch areas of melee monsters have been increased.

Player

You can now lower the drop chance of unlocked items in the Skill Tree.

You can unlock a node that allows you to pick from all classes at the character selection.

Added more Legendary Item effects.

Tweaked added more stats to Cultist Hood.

Removed Friendly Fire from Pyromancer dash ability.

Improved Tutorial.

Bloodmancers Orbs lech intervals are a lot slower to not be so stressful when it leches life.

World

Improved visuals for Tower of knowledge to make it easier for new players of what unlocks are important.

Blocked ceiling for Final Boss Room.

Other

Improved camshake from Fire Bombs.

Fire Bombs improved visuals.

You can now disable Damage Numbers in the General Menu.

Removed Playfab analytics.

Removed opt out of analytics, because playfab is no longer in the game.

Keyboard support on by default in multiplayer now.

UIScale should hit faster to be less noticeable on scene change.

Bug Fixes

No more infinity jumping on walls.

Fixed getting out of water sometimes still drowns you.

Blood pool in front of some assets has now been moved back.

The distribution of many projectiles on charge ability was slightly offset.

Fixed ASUS AURORA bugs that kept the mouse and headset flashing.

Lightning lance is no longer in the Skill Tree since it will drop anyway.

Fixed shadow flipping bug in multiplayer.

Improved Shadow while jumping.

Fixed: can’t exit multiplayer scene if no gamepads are connected and keyboard is set to off.

Blocked insane high damage.

Fixed elite camera flickering water on and off.

Optimized some physics chunks in the Loam Lands.

Optimized Bloodmancers rendering

//Per