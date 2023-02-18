 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 18 February 2023

0.8.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New theme for the last boss
  • Fixed a visual ladybug bug on the map
  • Fixed a room in Lava Temple showing wrong location on the map
  • Fixed being able to heal while paused
  • Fixed a bug where you could refresh the spike shield just before healing
  • Fixed a bug where spellcaps and skins would dissapear when saving
  • Fixed Boss HP multipliers not working on the last boss
  • Fixed a bug in the Main Menu and pressing space in some options
  • Fixed the equip notice in menu being barely visible
  • Fixed a bug where the long fall animation would play while in water

