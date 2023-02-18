- New theme for the last boss
- Fixed a visual ladybug bug on the map
- Fixed a room in Lava Temple showing wrong location on the map
- Fixed being able to heal while paused
- Fixed a bug where you could refresh the spike shield just before healing
- Fixed a bug where spellcaps and skins would dissapear when saving
- Fixed Boss HP multipliers not working on the last boss
- Fixed a bug in the Main Menu and pressing space in some options
- Fixed the equip notice in menu being barely visible
- Fixed a bug where the long fall animation would play while in water
Lone Fungus update for 18 February 2023
0.8.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update