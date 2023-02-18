Release notes for update 1.2.0

This update adds full twin-stick controller support to the game, next to playing the game with keyboard and mouse control.
Please navigate to the main menu and enter the controller options menu.
Other changes:
- Enemies now have more color variety between species
- Better performance when huge amounts of aliens are on screen
- A bug was fixed when destroyed satellites are exploding
- An issue with the background music was fixed
- Other multiple small issues were tweaked and fixed
