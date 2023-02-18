 Skip to content

XenoFeud update for 18 February 2023

Release notes for update 1.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes

This update adds full twin-stick controller support to the game, next to playing the game with keyboard and mouse control.

Please navigate to the main menu and enter the controller options menu.

Other changes:

  • Enemies now have more color variety between species
  • Better performance when huge amounts of aliens are on screen
  • A bug was fixed when destroyed satellites are exploding
  • An issue with the background music was fixed
  • Other multiple small issues were tweaked and fixed

