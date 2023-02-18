 Skip to content

Star Survivor - Prologue update for 18 February 2023

Hot Patch 2/18/23

Build 10582920

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added particle fx to exp and gold pickups
  • varied ship drift across the different vessels, earlier ships have less drift
  • interface to set controls will popup when playing for the first time and controls not set
  • added campaign tutorial information slides when entering the campaign for the first time

