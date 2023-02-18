 Skip to content

Citadelic update for 18 February 2023

Minor update: camera scrolling speed and more camera tips

Share · View all patches · Build 10582913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an option to control the camera's movement speed when moving your mouse to the edges of the screen.

Added additional tips for moving, zooming and rotating the camera.

