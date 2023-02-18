-Now you can skip catscenes (except for the last one), you have to press Escape twice.

-Fixed the tree in chepushilino

-Fixed the bug with camera shake when finishing enemies

-Fixed a bug that caused objects to disappear at a certain angle of the camera.

-Fixed a bug where weapons are removed if you press Escape

-Fixed cascenes algorithm (now will be tied to real time rather than FPS), just maybe it will fix low frame rate when running OBS

Known to have some more problems, for the next patch.