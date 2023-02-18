 Skip to content

Nienix update for 18 February 2023

New skill and major changes for summons and ship turrets!

Nienix update for 18 February 2023

Version 0.720

🎯 [Skill] Armament Transformer, an Axiom T7 skill, has been added: {0}% of all fixed-weapon bonuses to damage, attack speed, crit chance and crit multiplier are converted to ship turret bonuses. Additionally, ship turret damage is increased by {1}%.
🎯 [Misc] Ship turrets and modded summons (including non-modded cloner-type summons) now have their shooting range calculated based on their equipped weapons.
🎯 [Misc] Station D-5 in Act 1 has been enlarged.
🎯 [Misc] The pickup radius of consumables has been enlarged.
🎯 [Balance] Most summons now support most weapon-type mods (including the follow-mod). This includes all Hangar-type summons, that previously could not drop with a mod.
🎯 [Balance] Cloner-type summons can receive any weapon mod (albeit some mods are not supported by some weapons).
🎯 [UI] Updated various texts.
🎯 [Performance] Lower memory footprint by destroying consumables that have been unloaded from world space.
🎯 [Performance] Lower memory footprint by only generating loot tables when necessary.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that caused bonus skill points obtained from Continuum Challenges to be lost when resetting skills at the vendor.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to adding specific mods to some kinds of auxiliary items.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a Continuum Event that failed to provide a bonus when completed.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a network issue related to completion of Continuum Challenges for clients when playing coop.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed several crash bugs that could occur for network clients when playing coop.

