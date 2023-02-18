Mortal Rite 0.6.19

ABILITIES
- Fix for abilities not saving on death.
Sword Knight
- AOE Explosion should no longer reduce framerate by so much.
ANIMATION UPDATES
All Characters
- Added Locks to prevent being able to rotate in any direction after having started a dodge.
- Hit Reactions should last longer for all enemies.
- Updated hit reactions to blend more smoothly.
Shold
- Updated Shold Axe animations to allow chaining more quickly and cancelling the end of the animation by moving.
- Increased Shold Axe hitbox to make sure enemies that are very close can still be hit.
- Updated movement on Shold Axe Sprinting Attack and 3rd charged attack to be smoother.
Initiate
- Melee attack travel distance was shortened.
Sword Knight
- Shortened number of attacks and added new animations that are slower.
Cultist Sword + Shield
- All attacks reworked to be slower.
Heavy Archer
- Heavy Archer's bow should no longer float in air.
COMBAT
Enemies
- Enemies should now more reliably spawn where they are supposed to spawn.
- First boss death should now better be detected and allow the player to exit.
- Cultist Archers should now always finish their shots.
- Enemies should now better determine if they are in attack distance of their targets.
- Fix for blocking overall. All Characters will now play the correct blocking hit reactions based on poise damage instead of the most dramatic one by default.
- Enemies will no longer cancel blocking on the first hit.
- Fixed issue that caused enemies to never be able to dodge or parry.
GAMEPLAY
- Fix for bug that allowed players to move during a load screen or while spawning
- Items should replenish on Retry.
- Fix for Enemies that just stand there sometimes.
- Fix for Hit Reactions not playing when they should.
Sword Knight
- Armor should more reliably be knocked off when it should.
ITEMS
- Fix for items not saving when being picked up.
- When cycling through equipped items, passive items will be ignored.
- Fixed bug where equipped items did not apply their passive effects when respawning.
- Healing flasks now refill upon death
LEVELS
Cultist Outpost
- Boss arena updated so that it should no longer be possible to cheese him in the same way as before.
- Ritual Dagger that is left behind when you die should no longer spawn in mid-air on the collapsible bridge and the Gondola.
- Lighting updates.
- Rope physics have been removed from the hanging boxes.
Character Select / Hub
- Arena Enemies should no longer able to be kited outside the arena.
- General Arena Updates: Larger fightable area; Players get a heal when they successfully defeat an enemy.
- Heavy Archer arrows should no longer float in the air in the Hub Level.
STAMINA UPDATES
- Sprint now consumes significantly less stamina.
- Dodge now consumes half the stamina that it did before.
- Jump now consumes stamina and pauses stamina regeneration.
- Stamina can no longer go way below 0.
- Stamina regeneration has been increased.
USER INTERFACE
- Added warning sound when low hp.
- Added flashing on hp bar when low hp.
- Added Gamepad/Keyboard icon to Active Item to show which key will activate your currently equipped item.
- Updated health bars to correctly reflect your stats.
- Updated Stat calculation when switching characters. The correct values should now be shown on the stats screen.
- Updated ability shop to try to focus on your owned abilities then anything available in the shop.
- On death, player input is now ignored until the game over screen is done animating. This prevents accidentally selecting quit before the screen is even visible.
- Updated health bars to reset their visibility on death. This should prevent health bars from appearing on random enemies when selecting Retry
- Updated health bars to reset any statuses on death. This should prevent Dawksin's Shrapnel stacks from appearing on new enemies.
- Fix for duplicate in-game menu options when switching characters
Changed files in this update