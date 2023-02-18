 Skip to content

Mortal Rite Playtest update for 18 February 2023

Mortal Rite 0.6.19

Mortal Rite 0.6.19

ABILITIES

  • Fix for abilities not saving on death.

Sword Knight

  • AOE Explosion should no longer reduce framerate by so much.

ANIMATION UPDATES

All Characters

  • Added Locks to prevent being able to rotate in any direction after having started a dodge.
  • Hit Reactions should last longer for all enemies.
  • Updated hit reactions to blend more smoothly.

Shold

  • Updated Shold Axe animations to allow chaining more quickly and cancelling the end of the animation by moving.
  • Increased Shold Axe hitbox to make sure enemies that are very close can still be hit.
  • Updated movement on Shold Axe Sprinting Attack and 3rd charged attack to be smoother.

Initiate

  • Melee attack travel distance was shortened.

Sword Knight

  • Shortened number of attacks and added new animations that are slower.

Cultist Sword + Shield

  • All attacks reworked to be slower.

Heavy Archer

  • Heavy Archer's bow should no longer float in air.

COMBAT

Enemies

  • Enemies should now more reliably spawn where they are supposed to spawn.
  • First boss death should now better be detected and allow the player to exit.
  • Cultist Archers should now always finish their shots.
  • Enemies should now better determine if they are in attack distance of their targets.
  • Fix for blocking overall. All Characters will now play the correct blocking hit reactions based on poise damage instead of the most dramatic one by default.
  • Enemies will no longer cancel blocking on the first hit.
  • Fixed issue that caused enemies to never be able to dodge or parry.

GAMEPLAY

  • Fix for bug that allowed players to move during a load screen or while spawning
  • Items should replenish on Retry.
  • Fix for Enemies that just stand there sometimes.
  • Fix for Hit Reactions not playing when they should.

Sword Knight

  • Armor should more reliably be knocked off when it should.

ITEMS

  • Fix for items not saving when being picked up.
  • When cycling through equipped items, passive items will be ignored.
  • Fixed bug where equipped items did not apply their passive effects when respawning.
  • Healing flasks now refill upon death

LEVELS

Cultist Outpost

  • Boss arena updated so that it should no longer be possible to cheese him in the same way as before.
  • Ritual Dagger that is left behind when you die should no longer spawn in mid-air on the collapsible bridge and the Gondola.
  • Lighting updates.
  • Rope physics have been removed from the hanging boxes.

Character Select / Hub

  • Arena Enemies should no longer able to be kited outside the arena.
  • General Arena Updates: Larger fightable area; Players get a heal when they successfully defeat an enemy.
  • Heavy Archer arrows should no longer float in the air in the Hub Level.

STAMINA UPDATES

  • Sprint now consumes significantly less stamina.
  • Dodge now consumes half the stamina that it did before.
  • Jump now consumes stamina and pauses stamina regeneration.
  • Stamina can no longer go way below 0.
  • Stamina regeneration has been increased.

USER INTERFACE

  • Added warning sound when low hp.
  • Added flashing on hp bar when low hp.
  • Added Gamepad/Keyboard icon to Active Item to show which key will activate your currently equipped item.
  • Updated health bars to correctly reflect your stats.
  • Updated Stat calculation when switching characters. The correct values should now be shown on the stats screen.
  • Updated ability shop to try to focus on your owned abilities then anything available in the shop.
  • On death, player input is now ignored until the game over screen is done animating. This prevents accidentally selecting quit before the screen is even visible.
  • Updated health bars to reset their visibility on death. This should prevent health bars from appearing on random enemies when selecting Retry
  • Updated health bars to reset any statuses on death. This should prevent Dawksin's Shrapnel stacks from appearing on new enemies.
  • Fix for duplicate in-game menu options when switching characters

