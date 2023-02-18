Corpse Keeper Update 0218

Game Adjustments
- Now you’ll be able to directly loot the enemy after defeating one, without having to check the remains manually.
- Accelerated the action of pouring blood at the Blood Altar.
- Unused blood won’t be cleared at a new round of game any more.
- Adjusted some character stats.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue of not being able to save the changed keybinds.
- Fixed the bug of not being able to pick up flesh when both your corpse and the enemy died during corpse explosion.
- Fixed the bug of some reading buffs not coming into effect.
