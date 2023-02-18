 Skip to content

Corpse Keeper update for 18 February 2023

Corpse Keeper Update 0218

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game Adjustments
  • Now you’ll be able to directly loot the enemy after defeating one, without having to check the remains manually.
  • Accelerated the action of pouring blood at the Blood Altar.
  • Unused blood won’t be cleared at a new round of game any more.
  • Adjusted some character stats.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the issue of not being able to save the changed keybinds.
  • Fixed the bug of not being able to pick up flesh when both your corpse and the enemy died during corpse explosion.
  • Fixed the bug of some reading buffs not coming into effect.

