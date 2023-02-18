-replaced slow execution with step by step execution
-replaced delete button with minimize button
-deleting a function now requires holding the minimize button for 3s to avoid accidentally deleting functions
-limited zoom
-piggybank now only follows the cursor when it's close to it
-save button in the menu now gets disabeled and says "Saved" for one second after pressing it
-unlocked and locked research buttons now have different colors
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 18 February 2023
QoL improvements
