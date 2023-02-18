 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 18 February 2023

QoL improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10582665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-replaced slow execution with step by step execution
-replaced delete button with minimize button
-deleting a function now requires holding the minimize button for 3s to avoid accidentally deleting functions
-limited zoom
-piggybank now only follows the cursor when it's close to it
-save button in the menu now gets disabeled and says "Saved" for one second after pressing it
-unlocked and locked research buttons now have different colors

Changed files in this update

Depot 2060162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link