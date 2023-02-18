 Skip to content

Wild West Dynasty update for 18 February 2023

Hotfix 0.1.7404

Build 10582659

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added
  • Basic key-bind menu added (still under development, therefore you may encounter issues).
  • Vegetation render distance (in meters) setting added in the main and pause menu.
  • Added parts of Spanish loca.
  • Added parts of Turkish loca.
  • Added further parts for questline "A Friend in Need".
Fixed
  • A lot of popping rocks were fixed.
  • Fixed Chapter III where money spent was not accounted.
  • Sold material remained for crafting – fixed.
  • "A Friend in Need" Taxation quest marker fixed.
  • City Slicker quest marker fixed (after loading).
  • Fixed tree collision with colliders (trees in the air).
  • Fixed exploding trees further.
  • Fixed the double tree effect.
  • Fixed and reorganized Lost Treasure Quest.
Updated
  • NPC ages corrected.
  • Removed Exploit-Rock in the starting cave.
  • Increased trigger for putting the flowers.
  • Reduced speed at which food is rotting.
  • Reduced tree rolling on slopes.
  • Updates to the Pause Menu.

