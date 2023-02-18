Hotfix 0.1.7404

Added
- Basic key-bind menu added (still under development, therefore you may encounter issues).
- Vegetation render distance (in meters) setting added in the main and pause menu.
- Added parts of Spanish loca.
- Added parts of Turkish loca.
- Added further parts for questline "A Friend in Need".
Fixed
- A lot of popping rocks were fixed.
- Fixed Chapter III where money spent was not accounted.
- Sold material remained for crafting – fixed.
- "A Friend in Need" Taxation quest marker fixed.
- City Slicker quest marker fixed (after loading).
- Fixed tree collision with colliders (trees in the air).
- Fixed exploding trees further.
- Fixed the double tree effect.
- Fixed and reorganized Lost Treasure Quest.
Updated
- NPC ages corrected.
- Removed Exploit-Rock in the starting cave.
- Increased trigger for putting the flowers.
- Reduced speed at which food is rotting.
- Reduced tree rolling on slopes.
- Updates to the Pause Menu.
Changed files in this update