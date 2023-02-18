Another Small Update

Hi everyone,

Thanks for all of your feedback, here is an update with some extra stuff for you.

Added a map marker structure.

When just unriding a robot that's on follow, it'll now wait a moment before starting to follow you again.

Added the attack stat to the robot inventory display.

Fixed Roxorion has a double critical part on it's head.

Fixed some building in the forest where the stairs were in the wrong position.

More fixes and improvements coming, keep letting me know what you want changed and improved on our Discord or Steam Discussions and I will keep improving the game as long as it aligns with my vision for it, thank you!