与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 18 February 2023

Update Log # 25 - v0.8.6

Update Log # 25 - v0.8.6

Build 10582623

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time, we mainly added a new mechanism - choice (choose one of the multiple effects to execute), as well as various optimizations and bug fixes.

New card:
  • Detection==use blue magic to draw non-expendable cards
  • Future vision==choice: consume 2 blue draw 1/2; Consume 2/3 of 4 blue draw; Consumption of 6 blue draw 3/4
  • Choice shield==Choice: consume 3 green to gain 3/5 A; Consume 6 green to obtain 6/8 A; Consume 9 green to obtain 9/12 A
Content adjustment:
  • See clearly+==effect adjustment==change to only draw one card
  • Green Magic Shield==changed to 3/5 armour
  • budding shield+==changed to 10 armor
  • Corrupt Shield==increase level
  • Difficulty adjustment of some enemies
  • Energy Gem==Mage holds time and gains tricolor magic
  • Energy hood==Mage holds time and gains tricolor magic
  • The opening magic gained by the mage upgrade increased significantly
BUG repair:
  • Fading cannot remove the target's rotten problem repair
  • Error correction of tricolor magic description on the battlefield interface
  • Fix the problem that the opening magic did not get

