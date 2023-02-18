Update Log # 25 - v0.8.6

This time, we mainly added a new mechanism - choice (choose one of the multiple effects to execute), as well as various optimizations and bug fixes.

New card:

Detection==use blue magic to draw non-expendable cards

Future vision==choice: consume 2 blue draw 1/2; Consume 2/3 of 4 blue draw; Consumption of 6 blue draw 3/4

Choice shield==Choice: consume 3 green to gain 3/5 A; Consume 6 green to obtain 6/8 A; Consume 9 green to obtain 9/12 A

Content adjustment:

See clearly+==effect adjustment==change to only draw one card

Green Magic Shield==changed to 3/5 armour

budding shield+==changed to 10 armor

Corrupt Shield==increase level

Difficulty adjustment of some enemies

Energy Gem==Mage holds time and gains tricolor magic

Energy hood==Mage holds time and gains tricolor magic

The opening magic gained by the mage upgrade increased significantly

BUG repair: