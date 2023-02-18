 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neotrie VR update for 18 February 2023

Version 4.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10582600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important update: Fixed bug about blocking hands.
Fixed bug: Division tool does not clear data, and repeats division of faces in figures.
Fixed bug: Information of figures length, area and volume is not shown.
Fixed bug: Creating point extrusions

Changed files in this update

Neotrie VR Content Depot 878621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link