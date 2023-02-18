Important update: Fixed bug about blocking hands.
Fixed bug: Division tool does not clear data, and repeats division of faces in figures.
Fixed bug: Information of figures length, area and volume is not shown.
Fixed bug: Creating point extrusions
Neotrie VR update for 18 February 2023
Version 4.3.3
Important update: Fixed bug about blocking hands.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update