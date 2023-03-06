Lovely V140.2

V140.2

Hello everyone! We've just pushed a new v140.2 build to fix some essential and not-so-essential bugs.

Fixed : Mods : Custom objects were inappropriately flagged as causing infinite recursion. Thanks, Egan!

Fixed : The tutorial step "select the tab to open your bot tracker" wouldn't complete if the bot list was already open.

Fixed : An error would appear when the mouse hovered over some Cut Grass while the player was engaged with a Wheelbarrow holding a Pitchfork. Yeah. I know.

Fixed : Using Undo after deleting a Blueprint would reinstate the Blueprint but also show it as completed. This could lead to a corrupted save file.

Fixed : when adding an upgrade to a bot with upgrade of the same type, holding ctrl on a bot would result in old upgrade still being highlighted. Thanks, Koloxlo!

Fixed : A building couldn't be flipped without first moving it. Thanks, Koloxlo!

Fixed : A flipped Spaceport had both its inputs and outputs on the same place. Thanks, Koloxlo!

Fixed : Save file names could go over 50 characters in length and they shouldn't.

Fixed : A bot taught to load a Carriage using a Cart could sometimes get stuck not Finding any Carriages.

Enjoy!