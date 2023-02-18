- Adjusted the upper limit of R&D to 6 levels, and repositioned the order of the R&D technologies.
- Fixed the problem that the declared items disappeared when the items were declared to the headquarters and arrived at the base because of pressing the enter of the keyboard.
- Solve the problem that some steam achievements cannot be triggered.
- Solve the problem that you can't fight and loot in the battle of transport line.
- Solved the problem that the number of troop captives is not updated after release.
- Fixed the problem that city facilities could not be repaired after being destroyed.
- Solved the problem that transport lines could not be fought and looted.
- Icon is no longer displayed for enemy troops stationed in enemy cities when the city is changed from your side to the enemy's side.
9.Modified the problem that the first level of the expeditionary force bathhouse can not be developed
10.Increased the output of the small restaurant in Myanmar
11.Modified the names of achievements
12.Reduced the field of view of various vehicles
13.Adjusted the range of mortar to reduce the range of mortar to 150.
14.Adjusted the properties of anti-tank guns, and enhanced the properties of German PAK40 guns appropriately
15.Modified the bug that the population of Sherman tank is 16 after customization.
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 18 February 2023
Update Summary for the 3rd week of February 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
