Core Keeper update for 23 February 2023

Core Keeper - Update 0.5.2.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed dedicated server not working in docker containers.
  • Fixed network connection not closing properly on exit.
  • Fixed broken graphics for mortar projectiles.
  • Improved Firefly death effect.

