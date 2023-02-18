Share · View all patches · Build 10582530 · Last edited 18 February 2023 – 09:06:32 UTC by Wendy

Fixes

Fixed bug causing the "freebie" achievement from being earnt

Fixed bug making it impossible to use touch controls

Technical Changes

Downgraded to Unity 2022.2.1f1 due to a bug. Will be upgrading again once said bug is fixed.