Table Ball Playtest update for 18 February 2023

1.6.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

Fixed bug causing the "freebie" achievement from being earnt
Fixed bug making it impossible to use touch controls

Technical Changes

Downgraded to Unity 2022.2.1f1 due to a bug. Will be upgrading again once said bug is fixed.

