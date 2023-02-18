 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Secret Dimension update for 18 February 2023

Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 10582472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few players have been a little confused about when there are illusions / tricks to figure out in the game. I have now made it a little easier by adding a visual elements that surround all illusions in the game when there is an illusion present.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2231611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link