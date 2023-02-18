A few players have been a little confused about when there are illusions / tricks to figure out in the game. I have now made it a little easier by adding a visual elements that surround all illusions in the game when there is an illusion present.
Secret Dimension update for 18 February 2023
Update #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
