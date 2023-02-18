Patch 9.5.1 [ Small Update ]

Feature Highlights





Added the ability for suspects to feel distress that will cause them to feel suicidal based on SWAT's actions through out the operation.





Added new taunt animations for the suspects for when they will taunt at SWAT to show their intentions and that they are not afraid.

Change Log

Added Suspect distress causing suicidal motives based on user actions with appropriate animations

Added Suspect taunting and open firing at SWAT with appropriate animations

Fixed Suspect AI turns to normal stance and patrol even after encountering SWAT

Slightly Increased brightness for "Terror House" map

Slightly Increased brightness for "Residential House" map

Removed Magazine check from UMP first draw animation

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.

Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official

Discord French Community : Zero Hour France