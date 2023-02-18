 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Misteri Rumah Pak RT update for 18 February 2023

Patch Notes: Battery Drain and Hotkeys Guide V2

Share · View all patches · Build 10582421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved battery life by slowing down battery drain.
  • Added a new hotkeys guide to help players quickly access game features.
  • Several bug fixes to improve game performance and stability.

Thank you for playing our game and providing feedback! We have released a new patch with several bug fixes to improve your gaming experience. Additionally, we have slowed down the battery drain to help players prolong their game sessions. To help players quickly access game features, we have added a new hotkeys guide. We hope these improvements enhance your enjoyment of the game. Happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2301641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link