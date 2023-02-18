movelog corrections

If you've played this game. You'll know that accurate movelogs and replays are what make it special. I fixed some errors about the fact that the movelog couldn't rewind because it wrote to a file and there was no way to truncate it if you loaded to a previous state.

Therefore, it now only saves the movelog after the game loop ends. It keeps it entirely in memory during the game. This makes sure it is always the correct size and is perfectly compatible with the Lua version recently released on itch.io.