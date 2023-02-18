 Skip to content

Lichtreich: Willa update for 18 February 2023

Update 1.01

Build 10582095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Statues rendering on the first map
  • Fixed possibility to trigger cutscene in garden too early

Thank you drak for reporting!

Hotfix contain all the changes made in version 1.0! Thank you for your bug reports!

