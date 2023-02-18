Update 1.01

Fixed:
- Statues rendering on the first map
- Fixed possibility to trigger cutscene in garden too early
Thank you drak for reporting!
Hotfix contain all the changes made in version 1.0! Thank you for your bug reports!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed:
Thank you drak for reporting!
Hotfix contain all the changes made in version 1.0! Thank you for your bug reports!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update