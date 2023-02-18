Patch 1.9.0.0 for February 17th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10581924 · Last edited 18 February 2023 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy

-Added 2350 New Original Written Lines of Text to the Randomly generated thought process mechanic to a now total of 4500 potential lines that can be randomize into countless combinations of sentences and phrases viewed from screen to screen as the player explores.

-Added more to the aesthetic design of all of the Derelict Dungeon Trial Rooms

-Refined all 25 of the Page Collection Point's logic and animations

-Various logic adjustments

-Various placement adjustments

-Various Level Design adjustments

-A few added sprites

-Refinements and Polish