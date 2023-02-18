 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Practisim Designer update for 18 February 2023

Patch 1.0.2 is now available.

Share · View all patches · Build 10581804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Enabled MacOS debugging, so crash reporting is simpler

  • New Functionality

    • Multiselect mode is displayed in bottom bar when enabled
    • Mirror whole stage or selected props
    • Increased sightline scanning accuracy

  • New Props

    • Wooden Platform
    • Wall with V and A ports
    • 2011 Magazine

  • BUG Fixes

    • Removed Scenario from ICORE WSB
    • Add quick capture to status bar
    • After selecting Cel shade or Simplify and going back to editor, scene doesn't reset to normal
    • Status bar UI still showing in simulation
    • Incorrect round count after reloading.
    • Made Simulation score text larger
    • Locked objects won't be flipped or mirrored
    • Added scrollbars to Scores textbox
    • Fixed scoring due when num rounds set to greater than 2
    • Fixed Mac SandySoil and Mud Textures crashing client

Changed files in this update

Depot 1701371
  • Loading history…
Depot 1701373
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link