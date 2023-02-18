-
Enabled MacOS debugging, so crash reporting is simpler
-
New Functionality
- Multiselect mode is displayed in bottom bar when enabled
- Mirror whole stage or selected props
- Increased sightline scanning accuracy
-
New Props
- Wooden Platform
- Wall with V and A ports
- 2011 Magazine
-
BUG Fixes
- Removed Scenario from ICORE WSB
- Add quick capture to status bar
- After selecting Cel shade or Simplify and going back to editor, scene doesn't reset to normal
- Status bar UI still showing in simulation
- Incorrect round count after reloading.
- Made Simulation score text larger
- Locked objects won't be flipped or mirrored
- Added scrollbars to Scores textbox
- Fixed scoring due when num rounds set to greater than 2
- Fixed Mac SandySoil and Mud Textures crashing client
Practisim Designer update for 18 February 2023
Patch 1.0.2 is now available.
