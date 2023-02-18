 Skip to content

QuestNotes update for 18 February 2023

Version0.14.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10581760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■仕様変更
状態表示の説明表示中ではプレーンテキストで表示するように変更
メッセージコマンドの文字入力の最大値を50から200に変更
■不具合修正
移動が完了するまでに違うボードに遷移した時の不具合
配列変数を同時に操作したときの不具合
所持アイテム・スキルのトリガーの不具合
エフェクト修正でダイスへの修正が正しく動いていない
コンテキストメニューから貼り付けた場合にテキストボックスに文字数制限を超えてテキストを貼り付けできる
アクティブシーン中のトーク（のキャラクタータグ）の不具合

