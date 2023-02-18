 Skip to content

視靈 update for 18 February 2023

This game has been added with English subtitles

Share · View all patches · Build 10581733

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This game has added English interface and subtitles.
You can choose the language at the beginning of the game.
Some mistakes were found when translating from Chinese to English.
There are minor corrections in this area, but there are no changes to the content of the game.
Please let me know if there is any problem with this update.

