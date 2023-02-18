This game has added English interface and subtitles.
You can choose the language at the beginning of the game.
Some mistakes were found when translating from Chinese to English.
There are minor corrections in this area, but there are no changes to the content of the game.
Please let me know if there is any problem with this update.
視靈 update for 18 February 2023
This game has been added with English subtitles
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update