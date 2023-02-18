Patch 1.3.0

1.3.0

New move: Grappling Hook

Hook onto the opponent or projectiles and bring yourself toward them

Will only go a certain height above its spawn position

Can only be used once in the air.

Quick Slash (in neutral)

Damage increased (40 -> 100)

Does not hitcancel vs grounded opponents

No longer sends airborne

Now land-cancels

no longer affected by friction

Shuriken

Now aimable.

It's faster.

Reduced grounded IASA (15f -> 13f)

Punch

IASA reduced (15f -> 14f)

Back Sway

IASA reduced (13f -> 12f)

Whip Wave

reduced IASA (19f -> 15f)

Skull Shaker

Distance adjustable

Palm Strike

Added some forward momentum

Quick Slash

Hitbox appears one frame later (7f -> 8f)

Startup slightly increased when used in neutral (+1f i think)

Uppercut (air)