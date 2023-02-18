 Skip to content

Your Only Move Is HUSTLE update for 18 February 2023

Patch 1.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.3.0

  • Fall changes
  • Fall is now always available any time you could do an air option, like Wait is on the ground.
  • Fall is now 11f.
  • Fall now restarts on holding, like Wait and Dash Forward.
  • More sadness changes
  • increased sadness damage over time
  • Parrying projectiles no longer reduces sadness
  • Sadness accrues faster when you are far above your opponent
  • Sadness is not applied at all if you are close to the opponent
  • Clashes now decrease sadness for both characters
  • Added min chess timer option
  • Default minimum chess timer increased to 10 seconds
  • Jump snap radius defaults to max shorthop, not min fullhop
  • Fix to inconsistent jump IASA resulting in esoteric knowledge checks (credit to Degritone)
  • fixed crash(?) relating to some projectiles
  • fixed being able to join lobbies with incompatible versions through Steam

Ninja

  • New move: Grappling Hook

  • Hook onto the opponent or projectiles and bring yourself toward them

  • Will only go a certain height above its spawn position

  • Can only be used once in the air.

  • Quick Slash (in neutral)

  • Damage increased (40 -> 100)

  • Does not hitcancel vs grounded opponents

  • No longer sends airborne

  • Now land-cancels

  • no longer affected by friction

  • Shuriken

  • Now aimable.

  • It's faster.

  • Reduced grounded IASA (15f -> 13f)

  • Punch

  • IASA reduced (15f -> 14f)

  • Back Sway

  • IASA reduced (13f -> 12f)

  • Whip Wave

  • reduced IASA (19f -> 15f)

  • Skull Shaker

  • Distance adjustable

  • Palm Strike

  • Added some forward momentum

  • Quick Slash

  • Hitbox appears one frame later (7f -> 8f)

  • Startup slightly increased when used in neutral (+1f i think)

  • Uppercut (air)

  • Retains full horizontal momentum

Cowboy

  • New move: Spot Dodge

  • Functions as old TP in place

  • Foresight

  • IASA reduced (12f -> 7f)

Wizard

  • New move: Draw Moisture

  • Use this to charge up droplets to use on Geyser.

  • Geyser

  • Must have at least 1 droplet to use. Spend additional droplets for a powered-up version. Max 3 droplets.

  • 1 droplet: like previous geyser

  • 2 droplets: small damage buff (120 -> 150), longer range

  • 3 droplets: big damage buff (120 -> 170), longer range, unparriable

  • Orb

  • Swords

  • 1st hit hitstop reduced (7f -> 5f)

  • 1st hit DI nudge modifier increased (0.1 -> 0.35)

  • 2nd hit DI nudge modifier increased (0.1 -> 0.85)

  • 2nd and 3rd hit hitstop reduced (14f -> 8f)

  • Roll

  • Increased IASA (14f -> 16f)

  • this normalizes it with the rest of the cast

  • Spark Bomb

  • Detonates at frame 1 now instead of frame 2 i think

Robot

  • Added effects that show when you use armor and when you gain armor back

  • New move: Galvanize

  • Spawns a LOIC orbital strike that targets you. Both LOIC and Galvanize will give the Robot that spawns it a charge of armor if if overlaps with them.

  • Kill Process

  • Level 9 KP no longer instakills during combos (still kills from neutral)

  • Step

  • Increased proration (1 -> 2)

  • Increased animation length (13f -> 15f). this reduces the framekill potency a bit

  • Magnetize

  • No longer gives robot a charge of armor

Changed files in this update

