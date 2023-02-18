Patch 1.3.0

1.3.0
- Fall changes
- Fall is now always available any time you could do an air option, like Wait is on the ground.
- Fall is now 11f.
- Fall now restarts on holding, like Wait and Dash Forward.
- More sadness changes
- increased sadness damage over time
- Parrying projectiles no longer reduces sadness
- Sadness accrues faster when you are far above your opponent
- Sadness is not applied at all if you are close to the opponent
- Clashes now decrease sadness for both characters
- Added min chess timer option
- Default minimum chess timer increased to 10 seconds
- Jump snap radius defaults to max shorthop, not min fullhop
- Fix to inconsistent jump IASA resulting in esoteric knowledge checks (credit to Degritone)
- fixed crash(?) relating to some projectiles
- fixed being able to join lobbies with incompatible versions through Steam
Ninja
-
New move: Grappling Hook
-
Hook onto the opponent or projectiles and bring yourself toward them
-
Will only go a certain height above its spawn position
-
Can only be used once in the air.
-
Quick Slash (in neutral)
-
Damage increased (40 -> 100)
-
Does not hitcancel vs grounded opponents
-
No longer sends airborne
-
Now land-cancels
-
no longer affected by friction
-
Shuriken
-
Now aimable.
-
It's faster.
-
Reduced grounded IASA (15f -> 13f)
-
Punch
-
IASA reduced (15f -> 14f)
-
Back Sway
-
IASA reduced (13f -> 12f)
-
Whip Wave
-
reduced IASA (19f -> 15f)
-
Skull Shaker
-
Distance adjustable
-
Palm Strike
-
Added some forward momentum
-
Quick Slash
-
Hitbox appears one frame later (7f -> 8f)
-
Startup slightly increased when used in neutral (+1f i think)
-
Uppercut (air)
-
Retains full horizontal momentum
Cowboy
-
New move: Spot Dodge
-
Functions as old TP in place
-
Foresight
-
IASA reduced (12f -> 7f)
Wizard
-
New move: Draw Moisture
-
Use this to charge up droplets to use on Geyser.
-
Geyser
-
Must have at least 1 droplet to use. Spend additional droplets for a powered-up version. Max 3 droplets.
-
1 droplet: like previous geyser
-
2 droplets: small damage buff (120 -> 150), longer range
-
3 droplets: big damage buff (120 -> 170), longer range, unparriable
-
Orb
-
Swords
-
1st hit hitstop reduced (7f -> 5f)
-
1st hit DI nudge modifier increased (0.1 -> 0.35)
-
2nd hit DI nudge modifier increased (0.1 -> 0.85)
-
2nd and 3rd hit hitstop reduced (14f -> 8f)
-
Roll
-
Increased IASA (14f -> 16f)
-
this normalizes it with the rest of the cast
-
Spark Bomb
-
Detonates at frame 1 now instead of frame 2 i think
Robot
-
Added effects that show when you use armor and when you gain armor back
-
New move: Galvanize
-
Spawns a LOIC orbital strike that targets you. Both LOIC and Galvanize will give the Robot that spawns it a charge of armor if if overlaps with them.
-
Kill Process
-
Level 9 KP no longer instakills during combos (still kills from neutral)
-
Step
-
Increased proration (1 -> 2)
-
Increased animation length (13f -> 15f). this reduces the framekill potency a bit
-
Magnetize
-
No longer gives robot a charge of armor
