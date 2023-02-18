 Skip to content

Brutal TD update for 18 February 2023

build 0.38 controller support update

Share · View all patches · Build 10581616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.38 Rewrote the controller support, a bug was causing the mouse cursor to not move sometimes when using a controller. Controller support now includes tilt right stick to fire in that direction. The cursor no longer gets stuck on the screen while moving the cursor to the edge of the screen with a controller. Added steam deck tilt to fire controls for the right control stick. Tap to trigger buttons/fire while using a touch screen enabled device (like the steam deck) is now noted in the tutorial. More tutorial text updates.

