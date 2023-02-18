build 0.38 controller support update

0.38 Rewrote the controller support, a bug was causing the mouse cursor to not move sometimes when using a controller. Controller support now includes tilt right stick to fire in that direction. The cursor no longer gets stuck on the screen while moving the cursor to the edge of the screen with a controller. Added steam deck tilt to fire controls for the right control stick. Tap to trigger buttons/fire while using a touch screen enabled device (like the steam deck) is now noted in the tutorial. More tutorial text updates.