Black Magic Gamebox 1.03: Mages and Monsters Minigame Update

Mages and Monsters
3 Minigames Added
- Player vs Player Challenge #3: Tree Choppin'
- Player vs Player Challenge #4: Bird Calling
- Player vs Player Challenge #5: Campfire Starter
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the Custom Adventure tile list wouldn't reset after completing a quest and selecting to play again.
- Fixed a bug where the player's name wouldn't be displayed properly when facing a Dopple in the PvP Challenge 2 minigame "Shroom Struggle."
- Fixed a bug where the Doppel would pick the same mushroom as the player in PvP Challenge 2 "Shroom Struggle."
- Fixed a bug where players would spawn in Minigame spawns instead of the Roll spawns for PvP Challenges.
- Fixed a bug that caused darker backgrounds than intended.
