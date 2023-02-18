 Skip to content

Black Magic Gamebox update for 18 February 2023

Black Magic Gamebox 1.03: Mages and Monsters Minigame Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10581604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mages and Monsters

3 Minigames Added

  • Player vs Player Challenge #3: Tree Choppin'
  • Player vs Player Challenge #4: Bird Calling
  • Player vs Player Challenge #5: Campfire Starter

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the Custom Adventure tile list wouldn't reset after completing a quest and selecting to play again.
  • Fixed a bug where the player's name wouldn't be displayed properly when facing a Dopple in the PvP Challenge 2 minigame "Shroom Struggle."
  • Fixed a bug where the Doppel would pick the same mushroom as the player in PvP Challenge 2 "Shroom Struggle."
  • Fixed a bug where players would spawn in Minigame spawns instead of the Roll spawns for PvP Challenges.
  • Fixed a bug that caused darker backgrounds than intended.

