Secret Camera update for 18 February 2023

One-click pass function is online

Build 10581561 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello landlords,we has heard the voices of all of you. In order to let the landlords free your hands, the one-clic pass update is online. After entering the capture screen, you can see the skip button in the upper right corner, just click that, you can clear the level. Landlords, please enjoy the fun of monitoring. In addition, we are also studying the feasibility of the difficulty selection. Landlords can look forward to it a little bit.

Secret Camera team wishes all players a pleasant stay

