Selene ~Apoptosis~ update for 18 February 2023

Version I.I.IV

18 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor hotfix removing some orphaned variables in the script, fixing italic tags in a few scenes, and restoring broken text styles in non-Latin languages.

Changed files in this update

Selene ~Apoptosis~ Content Depot 1398211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1398260
  • Loading history…
