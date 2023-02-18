Minor hotfix removing some orphaned variables in the script, fixing italic tags in a few scenes, and restoring broken text styles in non-Latin languages.
Selene ~Apoptosis~ update for 18 February 2023
Version I.I.IV
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Selene ~Apoptosis~ Content Depot 1398211
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update