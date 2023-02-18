Patch Notes: V20.7

Hey voyagers! Here's your fixes and changes!
Patch Notes: Version 20.7
- Congrats to our Grandma Ozie battle winners (2 of you!). She was a beast, but she's safely locked behind bars.
- Lots of behind-the-scenes fixes. Commas from France were causing us grief, but some of you got some bonus Credits for it. Vive la France!
- Many crew were not intended to be "bad batchable" from the start. We've removed this (you'll have to unlock them from story battles and destinations and missions!), but anyone who's gotten some early gets to keep. In the meantime, we ejected the engineer clone responsible.
- Space cow now moos when he appears. Moo.
Signed,
Merge Conflict (dev)
Changed files in this update