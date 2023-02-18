For quite a few users, during the previous update Steam corrupted some of the game files - resulting in crashes when loading random maps or units. After updating to 1.0.86, I highly recommend you to verify the game files by right-clicking on the Regiments in your Steam library -> Properties -> Local Files -> Verify integrity of the game files.
Update 1.0.86
- Adjustments to rendering API. It may introduce sporadic visual artifacts which I still can't fully debug, but the performance improvement should be generally worth it
- Fixed "small bright white spots on terrain" issue
- Fixed Leopard 2 missing decals & smoke grenades
- Increased the VP requirements for Minor/Major Victory in Attack mode
- Fixed tank ATGMs not engaging targets beyond gun range
- Fixed pilot textures not loading in full resolution
Changed files in this update