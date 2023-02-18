 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Regiments update for 18 February 2023

Update 1.0.86

Share · View all patches · Build 10581396 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For quite a few users, during the previous update Steam corrupted some of the game files - resulting in crashes when loading random maps or units. After updating to 1.0.86, I highly recommend you to verify the game files by right-clicking on the Regiments in your Steam library -> Properties -> Local Files -> Verify integrity of the game files.

Update 1.0.86

  • Adjustments to rendering API. It may introduce sporadic visual artifacts which I still can't fully debug, but the performance improvement should be generally worth it
  • Fixed "small bright white spots on terrain" issue
  • Fixed Leopard 2 missing decals & smoke grenades
  • Increased the VP requirements for Minor/Major Victory in Attack mode
  • Fixed tank ATGMs not engaging targets beyond gun range
  • Fixed pilot textures not loading in full resolution

Changed files in this update

Depot 1109681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link