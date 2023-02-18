Update v0.3.0: OOC Schedule customization, CCG/bowl/playoff bonuses

This update has a feature a long time coming, and a must for college football games: OOC schedule customization! Now you can set all 3 of your out of conference opponents via an offseason stage right before 'Advance Year'. You can choose opponents and set home/away freely; eventually, there may be restrictions to prevent too many home games or too easy of a schedule, but for now, there are none.

The other notable feature added is that teams now earn money from their postseason success. Making the conference championship game will earn your school money, with an extra bonus for winning. Same with bowl games, which have a tiered payout system. And of course, making the playoffs and advancing multiple rounds will earn your school some serious cash. To offset this increase in income, the maintenance costs of each school attribute have been slightly increased for levels 8-10.

There are also a few other minor changes, and a bug fix. You can see the full list of changes below.

General

Add 'Schedule Customization' stage in offseason for changing OOC schedule

Add postseason bonuses for teams making CCGs, bowls, and playoffs

Improve schedule table UI

Players no longer complain about playing time if they currently have a major injury

Warning is added in school updates page when no NIL money is allocated

Recruiting

Changed number of recruits generated to be total league needs instead of static values (this should help the amount of recruits being targeted be more consistent between seasons)

Add confirmation dialog for turning on auto-recruiting

Bug fixes

Fix issue where changing coach carousel filter would not reset to page 1

Thanks for playing!