UPDATE Available!

PATCH v1.0.7 includes:
▚ added more checkpoints in some missions
▚ added tutorial for swinging and destroying damaged cubes
▚ decreased max loaded ammo for sniper
▚ improved traversing in "Vortex", "Roman Aqueducts" and "Son of the Dragon" missions
▚ created a new difficulty system which keeps track of character's deaths. Gameplay will get easier as more "deaths" are registered
▚ decreased difficulty in "Vortex" mission
▚ increased accuracy for all weapons
▚ various bug fixes
Download the latest Update and play Now!
