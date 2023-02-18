 Skip to content

Trails of the Black Sun update for 18 February 2023

UPDATE Available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH v1.0.7 includes:

▚ added more checkpoints in some missions
▚ added tutorial for swinging and destroying damaged cubes
▚ decreased max loaded ammo for sniper
▚ improved traversing in "Vortex", "Roman Aqueducts" and "Son of the Dragon" missions
▚ created a new difficulty system which keeps track of character's deaths. Gameplay will get easier as more "deaths" are registered
▚ decreased difficulty in "Vortex" mission
▚ increased accuracy for all weapons
▚ various bug fixes

