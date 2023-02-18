UPDATE Available!

PATCH v1.0.7 includes:

▚ added more checkpoints in some missions

▚ added tutorial for swinging and destroying damaged cubes

▚ decreased max loaded ammo for sniper

▚ improved traversing in "Vortex", "Roman Aqueducts" and "Son of the Dragon" missions

▚ created a new difficulty system which keeps track of character's deaths. Gameplay will get easier as more "deaths" are registered

▚ decreased difficulty in "Vortex" mission

▚ increased accuracy for all weapons

▚ various bug fixes

Download the latest Update and play Now!

#update