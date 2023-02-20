 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CounterAttack update for 20 February 2023

Patch 1.0.8r314 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 10581243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed intro scene taking too long to load next scene
-Improved online reconnect when disconnected
-Moved drone spawn that was intersecting ground on Mining Outpost

Changed files in this update

CounterAttack Windows Depot 451601
  • Loading history…
CounterAttack Mac Depot 451602
  • Loading history…
CounterAttack Linux Depot 451603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link