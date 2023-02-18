AI Update Part 3 and Dev Blog #6

In this update, I've packed a lot of new and exciting AI upgrades!

For starters, the AI for Kerygmachela and Peytoia has been vastly improved. They now hit and run their

enemies if the first attack didn't finish it off.

AI predators also now possess an energy stat that drains as they hunt you down. If the predator chasing you runs out of stamina, they break the chase.

I will monitor the game and work with testers over time to ensure that the new code runs properly.

Almost all swimming creatures got a nerf in regards to max speed in the water. This is to prevent

the absurdly fast movements of several small and tiny creatures.

I also fixed the Veloducator Shrimp's attack to actually hit its intended targets (the projectile is also significantly faster).

As for the future, I have a lot in store for 2023!

Currently though there isn't anything new in terms of new species... yet.

Be that as it may, I plan on adding many new Cambrian fauna (mostly trilobites) to the game.

I also fully intend to answer and respond to player feedback where I can! So if you have any questions about Cambrian Dawn or its future updates, please contact me via the Steam forum for the game.

Until next time, and God bless!