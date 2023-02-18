 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PEP update for 18 February 2023

Version 0.7.2411STM is live, now with more Shells, Bullets, and Zombie chaos!

Share · View all patches · Build 10581157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.7.2411STM is live, now with more Shells, Bullets, and Zombie chaos! if the update isn't available restart steam!

--New Weapon!--
Added - The S12 semi automatic shotgun! this 8 Round magazine fed shotgun is great at taking care of clusters of enemies up to medium ranges! This shotgun can be found in Item Caches and the Mystery Wagon.

--Weapons--
Added - Minigun to Generic Item Caches.

Changed - Spaz Recoil to be 25% more.

--AI--
Fixed - Some Entities not being enabled on some clients when they should.
Fixed - Zombie Dogs floating after emerging.

Improved - Overall Zombie Dog Emerge Animation Quality.

--Player--
Fixed - Flashbangs effects not disabling on death.

--Gamemodes--
Fixed - Players being able to buy Horde Basement Doors through floor.
Fixed - Mild issues with Horde Easter Egg.

Changed - Generic Zombies in City level for ALL modes, now spawn within 30 meters of players was Infinite.
Changed - Horde Zombies will now spawn within 25 meters of player was 40 meters.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2164081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link