Version 0.7.2411STM is live, now with more Shells, Bullets, and Zombie chaos! if the update isn't available restart steam!

--New Weapon!--

Added - The S12 semi automatic shotgun! this 8 Round magazine fed shotgun is great at taking care of clusters of enemies up to medium ranges! This shotgun can be found in Item Caches and the Mystery Wagon.

--Weapons--

Added - Minigun to Generic Item Caches.

Changed - Spaz Recoil to be 25% more.

--AI--

Fixed - Some Entities not being enabled on some clients when they should.

Fixed - Zombie Dogs floating after emerging.

Improved - Overall Zombie Dog Emerge Animation Quality.

--Player--

Fixed - Flashbangs effects not disabling on death.

--Gamemodes--

Fixed - Players being able to buy Horde Basement Doors through floor.

Fixed - Mild issues with Horde Easter Egg.

Changed - Generic Zombies in City level for ALL modes, now spawn within 30 meters of players was Infinite.

Changed - Horde Zombies will now spawn within 25 meters of player was 40 meters.