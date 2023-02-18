Version 0.7.2411STM is live, now with more Shells, Bullets, and Zombie chaos! if the update isn't available restart steam!
--New Weapon!--
Added - The S12 semi automatic shotgun! this 8 Round magazine fed shotgun is great at taking care of clusters of enemies up to medium ranges! This shotgun can be found in Item Caches and the Mystery Wagon.
--Weapons--
Added - Minigun to Generic Item Caches.
Changed - Spaz Recoil to be 25% more.
--AI--
Fixed - Some Entities not being enabled on some clients when they should.
Fixed - Zombie Dogs floating after emerging.
Improved - Overall Zombie Dog Emerge Animation Quality.
--Player--
Fixed - Flashbangs effects not disabling on death.
--Gamemodes--
Fixed - Players being able to buy Horde Basement Doors through floor.
Fixed - Mild issues with Horde Easter Egg.
Changed - Generic Zombies in City level for ALL modes, now spawn within 30 meters of players was Infinite.
Changed - Horde Zombies will now spawn within 25 meters of player was 40 meters.
Changed files in this update