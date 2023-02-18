Regular Update v1.10 (Feb 18, 2023)

This regular update contains new decor items, which can now stack to your hearts content! Try to resist building a tower of crates and barrels! Check the update notes below...
ADDED:
- Decor items:
- Barrel (Tier 4)
- Crate (Tier 4)
- Bench (T3, available in demo)
- Fence (T3, available in demo)
- Tooltip over the happiness percentage
- New quest triggered by villager happiness of below 50%
- Mass building now implemented by default
CHANGED:
- Fishery origin point, will now rotate as expected
- Decor items can now be placed on one another (use wisely!)
- Re-ordered buildings buttons based on when they are unlocked
- Building rotations no longer reset when multi-placing
FIXED:
- Villagers getting stuck trying to get to their workplace
- Arborist no longer breaks if you manually chop down a tree in it's radius
If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord. The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent changes.
Thank you,
Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.
Changed files in this update