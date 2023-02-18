Regular Update v1.10 (Feb 18, 2023)

This regular update contains new decor items, which can now stack to your hearts content! Try to resist building a tower of crates and barrels! Check the update notes below...

ADDED:

Decor items:

Barrel (Tier 4)

Crate (Tier 4)

Bench (T3, available in demo)

Fence (T3, available in demo)

Tooltip over the happiness percentage

New quest triggered by villager happiness of below 50%

Mass building now implemented by default

CHANGED:

Fishery origin point, will now rotate as expected

Decor items can now be placed on one another (use wisely!)

Re-ordered buildings buttons based on when they are unlocked

Building rotations no longer reset when multi-placing

FIXED:

Villagers getting stuck trying to get to their workplace

Arborist no longer breaks if you manually chop down a tree in it's radius

If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord. The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent changes.

Thank you,

Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.