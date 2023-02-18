 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Poly Skies update for 18 February 2023

Regular Update v1.10 (Feb 18, 2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 10581117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This regular update contains new decor items, which can now stack to your hearts content! Try to resist building a tower of crates and barrels! Check the update notes below...

ADDED:

  • Decor items:
  • Barrel (Tier 4)
  • Crate (Tier 4)
  • Bench (T3, available in demo)
  • Fence (T3, available in demo)
  • Tooltip over the happiness percentage
  • New quest triggered by villager happiness of below 50%
  • Mass building now implemented by default

CHANGED:

  • Fishery origin point, will now rotate as expected
  • Decor items can now be placed on one another (use wisely!)
  • Re-ordered buildings buttons based on when they are unlocked
  • Building rotations no longer reset when multi-placing

FIXED:

  • Villagers getting stuck trying to get to their workplace
  • Arborist no longer breaks if you manually chop down a tree in it's radius

If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord. The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent changes.

Thank you,
Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1952341
  • Loading history…
Depot 1952342
  • Loading history…
Depot 1952343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link