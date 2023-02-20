 Skip to content

Barbaria update for 20 February 2023

Barbaria 1.0.1 Patch Update

Build 10580925 · Last edited by Wendy

Barbaria 1.0.1.18725 patch update

Quick patch update to prevent statue placements on realms and address a few other issues:

  • Fix statues being able to be placed over top of realms
  • Fix scenery spikes overlapping some realm layouts
  • Add “Auto Replays on Boot” toggle in Options Menu
  • Cap custom battle music tracks at 8 to prevent load delays and reduce memory usage
  • Block Krank disabling Deity Disruptor in Ring of Champions
  • Fix missing colliders on Boneyard
  • Increase champion health and damage ramp relative to enemies (~40% boost for Level5 champions)

