Barbaria 1.0.1 Patch Update

Barbaria 1.0.1.18725 patch update
Quick patch update to prevent statue placements on realms and address a few other issues:
- Fix statues being able to be placed over top of realms
- Fix scenery spikes overlapping some realm layouts
- Add “Auto Replays on Boot” toggle in Options Menu
- Cap custom battle music tracks at 8 to prevent load delays and reduce memory usage
- Block Krank disabling Deity Disruptor in Ring of Champions
- Fix missing colliders on Boneyard
- Increase champion health and damage ramp relative to enemies (~40% boost for Level5 champions)
