Update #15 v0.82.3 Patch

v0.82.3 Release Notes
More fixes for our winter update. Thank you so much for reporting these issues :)
- Fixed bug where Dante, Demon Lord’s "Deal 3 fire damage on play demon card" was able to be triggered more than once per turn as indicated in its card description.
- Fixed bug where Temporal Storm was properly creating return markers for each unit, resulting in some units being sent into the "unknown future" and never returning.
- Changed the duration for Warcry: +X/+X until start of turn again so that it persists on the players first turn only if they are the player taking the first turn.
- Fixed bug where the debuff removal of heal+debuff removal guardians wasn't functioning.
- Fixed bug where having units with aura buffs, spell power buffs, or cost discounts weren't properly removing their effect when the character was temporarily removed from the board by being knocked into water or sent into the future.
