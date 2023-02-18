 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brick Odyssey update for 18 February 2023

Small Update - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10580861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been working on some new conteent that will be added soon to the game: a new destructive brick and a new boss for World1.

On the side I've also been fixing various bugs and balance issues, since the new content will need a bit more time before it is ready (it's mostly done, I just need to work on the graphics and animations... wish me luck you know it's not my strongest suit ;)) I've decided to already push this update to fix some problems you may encounter.

You can also expect some more artstyle improvements to arrive in the near future :)

Here's the complete list of changes:

Reduced the chances of the same fight/elite appearing 2 times in a row

Poison Bricks destroyed before the first enemy appears now trigger their effect after a small delay to avoid being wasted

Fixed the Elemball not bouncing on clouds

Elementalist Rock Shield:
Improved it so it doesn't lose multiple charges from the same attack anymore
Fixed the charges not properly reseting to 3 when the spell is recasted before getting destroyed

Added the missing Storm15 achievement for the Shade

Fixed the weaponsmith displaying wrong prices

Changed files in this update

Depot 2211111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link