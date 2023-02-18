Small Update - Patch Notes

I've been working on some new conteent that will be added soon to the game: a new destructive brick and a new boss for World1.

On the side I've also been fixing various bugs and balance issues, since the new content will need a bit more time before it is ready (it's mostly done, I just need to work on the graphics and animations... wish me luck you know it's not my strongest suit ;)) I've decided to already push this update to fix some problems you may encounter.

You can also expect some more artstyle improvements to arrive in the near future :)

Here's the complete list of changes:

Reduced the chances of the same fight/elite appearing 2 times in a row

Poison Bricks destroyed before the first enemy appears now trigger their effect after a small delay to avoid being wasted

Fixed the Elemball not bouncing on clouds

Elementalist Rock Shield:

Improved it so it doesn't lose multiple charges from the same attack anymore

Fixed the charges not properly reseting to 3 when the spell is recasted before getting destroyed

Added the missing Storm15 achievement for the Shade

Fixed the weaponsmith displaying wrong prices