- Updated distance between campfires to be capped at 5,000 steps
- Updated Reaper spawn steps to 2k -> 10k steps
- Updated Death Notice Quest to only be assigned when above 10k steps
- Fixed issues with the way Adventure Quests saves the game
OneBit Adventure update for 18 February 2023
Hotfix v1.3.99
Patchnotes via Steam Community
