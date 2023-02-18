 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OneBit Adventure update for 18 February 2023

Hotfix v1.3.99

Share · View all patches · Build 10580841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated distance between campfires to be capped at 5,000 steps
  • Updated Reaper spawn steps to 2k -> 10k steps
  • Updated Death Notice Quest to only be assigned when above 10k steps
  • Fixed issues with the way Adventure Quests saves the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 1688321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link