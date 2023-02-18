 Skip to content

Overrun Survivors update for 18 February 2023

Update v0.7.17-Patch Notes/Hotfixes

Update v0.7.17-Patch Notes/Hotfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

  • Fixed Controller rotation jittering issue
  • Improved controller rotation smoothness
  • Fixed controller UI navigation issue on the End Game Stats screen
  • Fixed Background Music stopping issue
  • Fixed Character Selection menu price change bug
  • Now Cursor is confined to the Main Monitor
  • Greedy skill gold amount increases by 1
  • Global leaderboard now displays the Top 50 Highscores
  • Character spawn points increased to 5
  • Increased enemy spawn limit
  • Added critic projectile of Character Metallom
  • Added new Achievements
  • Reduced Axe Storm initial damage to 15
  • Reduced Arcane Orb initial damage to 25
  • Increased Vampirism damage to 30
  • Increased Polymorph initial spawn number to 2
  • Reduced Explosive Shield cooldown to 30
  • Increased Supper Attack initial damage to 35
  • Increased Dark Matter level 2 damage to 15
  • Reduced Gatling Gun initial damage to 15
  • Text and UI improvements

