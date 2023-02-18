Update v0.7.17-Patch Notes/Hotfixes

Hello everyone,
- Fixed Controller rotation jittering issue
- Improved controller rotation smoothness
- Fixed controller UI navigation issue on the End Game Stats screen
- Fixed Background Music stopping issue
- Fixed Character Selection menu price change bug
- Now Cursor is confined to the Main Monitor
- Greedy skill gold amount increases by 1
- Global leaderboard now displays the Top 50 Highscores
- Character spawn points increased to 5
- Increased enemy spawn limit
- Added critic projectile of Character Metallom
- Added new Achievements
- Reduced Axe Storm initial damage to 15
- Reduced Arcane Orb initial damage to 25
- Increased Vampirism damage to 30
- Increased Polymorph initial spawn number to 2
- Reduced Explosive Shield cooldown to 30
- Increased Supper Attack initial damage to 35
- Increased Dark Matter level 2 damage to 15
- Reduced Gatling Gun initial damage to 15
- Text and UI improvements
