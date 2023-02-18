- fixed LOS not properly initializing for scenarios with a 2x3 map panel arrangement.
- Battle Generator: added AI Extra Chance of No Vehicles setting; kind of strangely worded, but some nations have always had a % chance of not purchasing any vehicles (Viet Cong, US Paratroopers, etc). A number entered here will directly add to that nation's percentage, even if it was 0%, so '100' entered here will prevent any vehicle purchase by the AI for any nation. "Auto Purchase" on the unit purchase screen is also affected by this setting.
- Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Cannot Be Alone.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 18 February 2023
17 Feb 23 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Hell Frozen Over Depot - Mac Depot 1175585
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Hell Frozen Over (1176919) Depot - Windows Depot 1176919
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update