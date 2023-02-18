 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 18 February 2023

17 Feb 23 Early Access Build

  • fixed LOS not properly initializing for scenarios with a 2x3 map panel arrangement.
  • Battle Generator: added AI Extra Chance of No Vehicles setting; kind of strangely worded, but some nations have always had a % chance of not purchasing any vehicles (Viet Cong, US Paratroopers, etc). A number entered here will directly add to that nation's percentage, even if it was 0%, so '100' entered here will prevent any vehicle purchase by the AI for any nation. "Auto Purchase" on the unit purchase screen is also affected by this setting.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Cannot Be Alone.

